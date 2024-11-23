Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lim matching amount raised from Valencia clash with Betis for DANA relief
LaLiga
Valencia owner Peter Lim has announced he will match the amount raised from the match against Real Betis as a donation to help children and families affected by DANA.

The club is already donating all proceeds from the game to their charity, which is helping the local community after the floods.

Lim said in a statement: "In these difficult times, our solidarity, our support and our best wishes are with the affected people in the province of Valencia.

"We are honoured to be able to join in helping the community through the Fundació VCF campaign."

Valencia host Betis later today.

