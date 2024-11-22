Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
LaLiga clubs queue for Jan talks over Porto striker Navarro
LaLiga clubs queue for Jan talks over Porto striker NavarroLaLiga
Porto's Spanish striker Fran Navarro is wanted back in LaLiga this January.

After a loan spell last season with Olympiakos, Navarro returned to Porto this term, but has struggled for minutes.

Marca says LaLiga clubs are queuing up to speak with Porto about the striker.

Valencia, Espanyol, Getafe and Real Valladolid are all potential destinations for Navarro.

While he's struggled this season, Navarro enjoys a good reputation across Europe after scoring 43 goals since season '21/22.

 

