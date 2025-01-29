Lewandowski "feeling very good" at Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski says he expects to play on next season with Barcelona.
The veteran striker insists he feels as fit and strong as ever.
Lewandowski said at a Polish awards function: “I feel very good at Barcelona – not only at the club, but also among the fans. I feel it every day; in the stadium, in the streets. I’m really happy where I am and the club where I play. I don’t think about anything else and probably nothing will happen in this matter.
“I’m not ashamed and I don’t see any problem in the fact that I’m 37 years old. From a physical point of view I am not afraid, but it all depends on how things go.
"Today I have a smile on my face, I really want to play on the green pitches and I want to win more. As long as my heart tells me it’s worth it, I’ll do it.”