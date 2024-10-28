Leganes coach Jimenez praises Brasanac after surprise victory over Celta Vigo

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez says Darko Brasanac was the key in their 3-0 thumping of Celta Vigo.

Leganes produced their best performance of the season as Brasanac, Diego Garcia and Sergio Gonzalez struck the goals on Sunday.

Jimenez later said: "Diego is doing very well in training. And we are going to see a lot of our forwards. Depending on the result we will talk about the forwards, but I am happy with Diego, with Dani, with Miguel and with Haller. The important thing is the 25. There are players who did not do preseason and it is noticeable. I am sure that Haller's level can be higher.

"The team was doing things well, but winning always helps. The internal feeling we have is that the team is competing well. And now, the Copa del Rey will be very important. And above all, for many players who can change their role as they did in the Villa de Leganés Trophy match."

He added, "Today Darko's entrance gave us everything the team needed, he was key. He scored the second goal when he arrived and gave us the push we needed. The worst thing was the injuries to Raba, Diego García and Jorge and we will have to see how they develop. It's November and we still don't have a typical team.

"The changes look good if we win and bad if we lose. We thought that the second half was going to open up and we were lucky to have Darko, Juan and Miguel to change the game."