Atletico Madrid coach Simeone pleased with 2-goal Sorloth after victory over Leganes

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted some relief after their 3-1 win against Leganes.

Yvan Neyou had Leganes 1-0 ahead at halftime, before Atletico fought back with three goals in the final half-hour through Alexander Sorloth (2) and Antoine Griezmann.

Afterwards, Simeone admits they had to change things at the halftime break.

Half-time talk:

"They were prepared to play a second half, we had trained very well in these 15 days and we weren't destabilised by the goal. In the first half we controlled it but without causing any damage, in the second half they came out less on the counter and our changes gave us the vitamin that is needed from midfield forward. The goals ended up coming in, although two were dirtier, but I leave with the satisfaction that we recovered from 0-1 in a complex scenario."

Barrios:

"We'll see what he has. He has youth, intention, speed, he's very complete and we're very happy that he's ours."

Giuliano:

"It's his job, it's what he has to do. He has a lot of things to improve, but he's hungry. And when a player has that, like Galán, we always say that work ends up paying off. We're happy with these kinds of situations because the work is returned on the pitch as it deserves."

Griezmann:

"He was able to rest, it's good to have some time to rest. He helped the team identify the things that needed to be done to improve. When he's doing well, the team always takes advantage."

Metropolitano support:

"First of all, it's a shame that those 5,000 had to pay for six, seven or eight. On the other hand, the stadium was wonderful, the people were there. We hope to be stronger when we're all there, as we've always been."

Sorloth:

"He went from less to more. After seeing Correa's change, he felt stronger because he had the whole game ahead of him and he did what we needed from him: presence in the area, playing behind the back and getting us out of difficult situations. He scored two, but he had more, that speaks well of him."