Rodriguez signs new Celta Vigo deal

Javi Rodriguez has penned a new deal with Celta Vigo.

The defender has inked a new contract today to 2028.

Rodriguez has been part of the first team since the start of the season, despite being initially registered with the reserve team.

He began the championship as a starter and has participated in 9 of the 10 matches played, starting on 5 occasions and adding a total of 546 minutes .

Celta announced: “With a celestial heart and blood, Javi Rodríguez's career has been entirely spent at the A Madroa sports facilities where the defender arrived at just 7 years old. That child who, filled with hope, dreamed of being a footballer, saw his dream come true at the celestial club.

"Fourteen years of work, effort and dedication led him to make his debut in LALIGA EA SPORTS on the first day of the 24/25 season against Deportivo Alavés.”