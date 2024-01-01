Leganes coach Jimenez on Valencia stalemate: Our fate this season is to SUFFER

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez has warned fans to expect a relegation battle this season after last night's 0-0 draw with Valencia.

Jimenez says the club must be prepared to "suffer" this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I would love to be seventh, I can assure you of that. But I think we are losing perspective. We have the lowest budget, which means we have fewer resources. We have put together a very competitive squad. We all expect a lot more, starting with me, to be able to score points.

"But our fate is to suffer and anyone who thinks otherwise is wrong and can lead us astray.

"The idea of ​​the team is that it wants to win, knowing our characteristics, strengths and limitations. We have to put into perspective that the team is competing and we are out of the relegation zone.

"And it will be something that happens regularly for us. I hope I'm wrong, but we are not going to be seventh this year in the Primera Division; we would all sign up to save ourselves on May 30. We have to be able to suffer, to encourage each other, to be more positive in our messages."

On the development of the match, he said: "It's clear that we went out to win from the first minute and we deserved it. The idea at the start was to win; the idea at half-time was to win and that's why we're annoyed in that aspect. We created chances to win the match."