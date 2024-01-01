Real Sociedad wing-back Gomez: My best ever game?

Real Sociedad wing-back Sergio Gomez felt he produced the best game of his career in victory over Valencia.

Gomez didn't score in the 3-0 win, but was involved in all of La Real's best attacking moves on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Probably (my best). I once had a game with three assists, but I think the game was very complete and it was in front of the fans.

"The manager and my teammates have given me a lot of confidence from the first day and that is very important for me. I try to help the team in different positions.

"I feel very comfortable as an inside midfielder, because in the end I think I can see very well what the manager wants, what my teammates want, it is one of the positions I like the most, although I also feel good in others, such as left back in Valladolid, despite the fact that I had not played for a long time."