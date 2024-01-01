Valencia in new contract talks with Mosquera

Valencia are in new contract talks with Cristhian Mosquera.
Mosquera has been a rare success story at Valencia over the past 12 months.
The centre-back, who has been followed by major clubs for some time, has a deal with VCF to June 2026.
Ser Deportivos Valencia says Valencia are working to extend the deal. However, the buyout clause would be affordable for interested clubs - set at around €25m.
It's suggested Valencia will accept the low clause knowing Mosquera will be sold in the coming summer transfer window.