Valencia in new contract talks with Mosquera

Valencia are in new contract talks with Cristhian Mosquera.

Mosquera has been a rare success story at Valencia over the past 12 months.

The centre-back, who has been followed by major clubs for some time, has a deal with VCF to June 2026.

Ser Deportivos Valencia says Valencia are working to extend the deal. However, the buyout clause would be affordable for interested clubs - set at around €25m.

It's suggested Valencia will accept the low clause knowing Mosquera will be sold in the coming summer transfer window.

