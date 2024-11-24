Leganes coach Jimenez excited to test himself against Real Madrid's Ancelotti

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez is looking forward to the challenge of facing Real Madrid tonight.

It's four years since the two teams last met, which was a 2-2 draw that condemned Leganes to relegation. Jimenez admits he's eager to test himself against Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Scoring against Real Madrid is difficult:

"It's a difficult match, but I think we'll have our chances. Madrid is doing a lot of things well and it's going to be difficult. The message has been the same, looking for ways to attack Real Madrid. Just defending isn't enough. The message has been very clear, we're playing at home and we have to be brave. To get something out of it, we have to score."

Admiration for Ancelotti:

"I only have words of admiration for Carlo. The values ​​he has and how he transmits them. It's a good starting point for all coaches to look at."

At the pace of Neyou and Cissé:

"We have not been able to do anything with them these weeks since they were with the national teams. Neyou has had three training sessions. Players can come in and out regularly. In that respect we are calm."

Real Madrid's absences:

"They have the right-back out and Valverde can play there. We will try to find a player on both sides depending on the defender who can do damage. We have something in mind, but we can't reveal it. We will look for weaknesses like in any other game."

Cristiano never scored against Leganés. Will it be the same with Mbappé?

"I didn't know that. Mbappé has just arrived in Spain. I hope Leganés can play against him for many years to come. We would all sign for him to score a goal against us every season, it would mean that we are in the Primera Division."

