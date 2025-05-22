Leganes and Espanyol fight over final survival spot on last day of LaLiga season

Matchday 38 promises a dramatic chapter, whether in Leganés or Barcelona, as the final relegation spot to LALIGA HYPERMOTION will be decided at the Estadio Municipal Butarque and the RCDE Stadium.

The wins by Deportivo Alavés and Getafe CF on Matchday 37 secured both teams' safety, as neither can be caught by CD Leganés, who, despite defeating already-relegated UD Las Palmas, now have 37 points and can only catch up to RCD Espanyol, who failed to earn any points against CA Osasuna and remain on 39.

The trajectories of both teams are quite different: CD Leganés have picked up two wins and two draws in their last five games, whereas RCD Espanyol have failed to register a single point in their last five outings.

Fate has decreed that the relegation battle will unfold in front of the other two relegated sides: CD Leganés host Real Valladolid on Saturday at 18:30 (CEST), while RCD Espanyol will simultaneously face UD Las Palmas.

Real Valladolid already down LaLiga

CD Leganés vs Real Valladolid: Do the job and wait

Leganés had aimed to go into the final matchday depending on themselves, according to coach Borja Jiménez, but they haven’t quite managed that. Still, no one in Leganés is giving up. A win over Real Valladolid could ensure their survival—provided RCD Espanyol don’t win—since Leganés hold the head-to-head advantage over the Catalan side.

Dani Raba has been the team’s standout performer in this final stretch, and the squad is leaning on him and his partnership with Juan Cruz to carry them through.

The team has won six of their eighteen home matches this season, and go into Saturday’s clash as clear favourites against a Real Valladolid side that has managed just one away win all season.

Borja Jiménez’s side must take care of business at home and keep a close eye on events in Barcelona. “We have to keep trying until the very last second and get to 40 points,” said the coach in Sunday’s press conference—because that’s all the team can do to stay alive. The rest depends on what happens in the other match.

Espanyol fighting for last day survival LaLiga

RCD Espanyol vs UD Las Palmas: Only a win will do

Just two months ago, RCD Espanyol were enjoying a solid run of form, and few could have predicted they would face this scenario on Matchday 38. But now, anything less than a win over UD Las Palmas could mean relegation once again—their third drop in six years.

The team hasn’t taken a single point from their last five matches, and nerves may run high for Manolo González’s side. A win, however, would secure their place in the division. “We depend on ourselves, and that’s the most important thing,” said the coach after the latest defeat.

Espanyol also have the home advantage, having won seven, drawn six, and lost just five matches at the RCDE Stadium. Their opponents, UD Las Palmas, are already relegated but proved no easy opponent for CD Leganés last weekend.