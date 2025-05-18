Barcelona president Laporta: Yamal contract agreed; we just need his signature

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the signing of Lamine Yamal's new contract will be a formality.

Laporta was speaking just days after Barca were confirmed as LaLiga champions after their derby win at Espanyol on Thursday.

"Lamine's contract renewal has already been agreed, and all that remains is the official signature," Laporta announced, dispelling any doubts about the future of the exciting winger.

"He is a genius who enjoys playing for Barcelona, ​​he has friends at the club and is part of a generation that has a strong bond with his teammates. He is represented by agent Jorge Mendes and we have easy communication with him."

Asked about a possible significant pay-rise for the young talent, Laporta was clear: "At Barcelona we pay players according to their ability.

"We are a club that pays well. Let's also say that there is no better place than Barcelona.

"Something similar happened to me with Lionel Messi, when Inter were trying to sign him and in the end we all decided, including Messi's father, that Barcelona had the best project for him and it was the right decision because he became the best in history.

"At just 17 years old, Lamine is among the best players in the world and he feels comfortable here, as does his family."