Carlos Volcano
Espanyol coach Gonzalez blasts Yamal: Stop diving!LaLiga
Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez has slammed Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

Barca's 2-0 win at Espanyol on Thursday night saw the Blaugrana confirmed as LaLiga champions for season 2024/25.

Yamal was again outstanding on the night, though he left Gonzalez unimpressed.

The teen was involved in Leandro Cabrera's red card and the Espanyol coach said:  "I told Lamine Yamal to stop diving and provoking, there is nothing else to say.

"It was not the moment to fall or to faint. It was an avoidable action on Cabrera's part, but it was a total exaggeration on his part.

"He is very good, but there was no need for this action."

