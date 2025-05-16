Laporta: Barcelona worthy champions; Deco and Flick deserve great credit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says they're worthy champions after clinching the LaLiga title last night.

A 2-0 win at local rivals Espanyol confirmed Barca as champions for season 2024/25,

After celebrating with the players, Laporta said: "We're very happy. This season has proven to be historic. Despite the difficulties we've had, I want to thank the players who have performed wonderfully. They play with personality, with freshness, and convey a great feeling. We've fallen in love with this team.

"They're players who feel the colors, who love Barça, and who deserve everything. A coach who is one of the keys to our success. (Sports director) Deco also deserves great credit for putting this squad together.

"It's a victory, in the face of difficulties and destabilisation attempts that I hadn't seen during my time as president... it's a victory for the Barça members."

Deco and Hansi Flick deserve credit

Laporta also said: "Deco convinced us to sign Flick. He tells us he's the ideal person to lead this group. He's made up of excellent players.

"We give him our full confidence, and Hansi shows what he's all about: professional, rigorous, instilling discipline, but with a special sensitivity when dealing with players. He's a demanding man, but he knows how far he can push himself."

On Lamine Yamal, who scored in last night's 2-0 win, Laporta was effusive.

He said of Barca's superkid: "Lamine is a genius. It's a limbo destined for a select few, and he's part of this group of players who are brilliant. Today, it was evident once again.

"He opened the scoring. He nailed it into the top corner. He's a player who's very involved in the game. He moves the team, he's attentive to every play. They enjoy playing football and have fully assimilated this style. They have a good time together; it's a team that has music. They're always dancing, joking... it's a very young team. That self-confidence, they have no complexes."