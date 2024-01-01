Legal team of Valencia striker Mir releases statement

Rafa Mir's legal team have released a statement after he was released from custody following charges of alleged sexual assault.

The lawyer's office of Valencia striker Rafa Mir has issued a statement in which it makes clear that the player "flatly denies the facts imputed", and affirms that "it will be shown that the imputation does not hold".

Through the published brief, his lawyer, Jaime Campaner, asks that "the presumption of innocence" of the footballer be recognised "as imposed by both the Spanish Constitution and the European Directive 2016/343".

The full statement reads:

"Given the incessant and overwhelming number of publications in the media and social networks, as well as calls and attempts to contact the media in this country, our professional office is seen in the case of issuing this information note:

"1.- Rafa Mir flatly denies the facts imputed to him and, as announced by the press office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, yesterday he was released provisionally.

"2.- Rafa Mir's presumption of innocence must be respected, as this is imposed by both the Spanish Constitution and the European Directive 2016/343.

"3.- The recently inaugurated criminal process will serve to clarify the facts and it will be evident that the accusation does not hold.

"4.- The judicial proceedings are reserved (article 301 of the Criminal Procedure Law), so that in the face of the apparent interested, biased and partial leakage of elements allegedly extracted from the summary, this defense will not participate in any parallel trial.

"5.- Neither Mr. Mir nor his defense lawyer are going to make statements to the media, limiting themselves to actively participating in the criminal process that is still in the embryonic phase."