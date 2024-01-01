Le Normand delighted joining Atletico Madrid; happy Sorloth again a teammate

Robin Le Normand is delighted joining Atletico Madrid.

The Spain defender signed for Atletico last month from Real Sociedad.

Le Normand said: "I feel very happy, it is a very important step in my career. I want to give my contribution to compete for great goals with this shirt. When you start winning, whether it's a Copa del Rey, a Nations League or a European Championship, you're more hungry to win more."

Le Normand played for two seasons at La Real with Alexander Sorloth, who joined Atletico from Villarreal last week.

He also said: "It was a nice surprise to see Alex (Sorloth), he will help us a lot this season year. We went to watch the game and meet our new teammates and the truth is that we met some great people."

Regarding coach Diego Simeone, the Spaniard states: "As a footballer he was a legend and as a coach he demonstrated more than enough his qualities and the level he has. I really want to learn from him and represent the shirt well."