Lazio watching Roque developments at Barcelona

Lazio are watching developments around Victor Roque at Barcelona.

While Roque's absence from training on Friday has been explained, Lazio remain keen.

The Brazilian striker, says Sport, turned up in the morning complaining of a fever and general malaise and was promptly sent home by staff.

However, Roque could yet be on the move this month.

And a switch to Italy remains an option, where Lazio are keen to take him on-loan for the season.