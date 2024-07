Lazio table bid for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque

Lazio have made an offer for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Il Messaggero says Lazio are eager to sign the 19-year-old in an outright transfer.

Lazio have offered €20m, plus 50 per cent of a potential future sale.

What Roque's own attitude towards the future is, however, not yet clear.

The striker has a contract with Barça that runs until the summer of 2031.