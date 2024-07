DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Las Palmas fullback Cardona

Villarreal have signed fullback Sergi Cardona.

The defender joins Villarreal as a free agent after coming off contract at Las Palmas.

Cardona has signed a deal to 2027 after making the move on Thursday.

He arrives as fellow left-back Alberto Moreno departs Villarreal for Como this week.

Cardona came through the system at Gimnàstic de Tarragona before leaving for Las Palmas, where he made his senior debut.