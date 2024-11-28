Barcelona midfielder Pedri denies seeking to insult Xavi

Barcelona midfielder Pedri insists he's never sought to insult former coach Xavi.

Pedri has stated he is happier playing for Hansi Flick and his "direct" system this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And after their Champions League win against Brest, he said: "I've never said that Xavi and I didn't work together. I've said that we work differently now, and that it suits me better."

Pedri was also asked for an update on new contract talks.

"I don't know anything because I was focused on this match. I'm happy here."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play