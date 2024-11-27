Barcelona to try again for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico

Barcelona are ready to try again for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Williams rejected Barca over the summer to sign a new deal with Athletic.

But Sport says Barca are still interested in Williams.

Barça are still in contact with the 22-year-old's representatives. But at the same time it must be determined that the Spanish giant will only act for real if the winger seriously signals that he is ready to leave Athletic Club.

Barça do not want to be involved in a protracted transfer saga again.

Williams has a contract with Athletic Club that runs until the summer of 2027.

