Las Palmas are keeping hold of Oli McBurnie this month.

The Scotland striker joined Las Palmas as a free agent this season, signing a three-year contract.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to bring McBurnie back to Bramall Lane this month.

But Las Palmas are insisting the centre-forward isn't for sale.

This season, McBurnie has played 15 times for the Canarians - scoring twice.