Las Palmas goalkeeper Valles closer to Real Betis move

Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles is hoping a move to Real Betis can get closer this month.

Frozen out so far this season after refusing to sign a new deal, Valles and Betis are understood to be keen to reach an agreement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marca says the likelihood is that Valles will still have to sit out the next six months of the season, but there is a confidence of an eventual agreement.

Betis' plans now include the arrival of Valles, though any move this month will depend on their current goalkeeper options.

Adrian, Rui Silva and Fran Vieites are all on the books, with interest for the latter arriving for the winter market.