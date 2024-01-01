Las Palmas fullback Cardona: My family wants me to join Girona

Tribal Football
Las Palmas fullback Sergi Cardona admits he has interest from Girona.

The defender is viewed at Girona as a potential replacement for Miguel Gutierrez.

Cardona told Jijantes: “My whole family is pressuring me to go to Girona. The season they have had is historic, an absolute barbarity. My whole family is from here and just seeing the performance they have had, how the coach has done and the players have performed.

"That they are playing in the Champions League is something incredible, and from home, they try to get me to go there.

“Playing in the Champions League and doing it with a team with Girona is what all players want and what I have pursued for a long time.”

