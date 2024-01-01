Deportivo La Coruna attacker Yeremay admits Las Palmas ambitions

Deportivo La Coruna attacker Yeremay Hernandez admits he'd like to play for Las Palmas in the future.

Yeremay has spent the week with Spain U21s for the first time.

He said, "I am from Las Palmas and I would like to play for Las Palmas one day, but I am not looking at that right now. I try to watch all of Las Palmas' games.

"They are in a difficult moment but I am sure that they will get out of the situation they are in because they have very high quality players."

Yeremay admits he's friends with Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro, having replaced him in the Spain U21 squad: "Moleiro is very important for Las Palmas. I was able to speak with him and he told me that he was fine from his injury and he congratulated me. I hope to be able to play in the national team with him."