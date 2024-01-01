Garcia Pimienta: After 21 years it's time for Sevilla to win in Barcelona; special game for me

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta insists they're capable of winning at Barcelona this weekend.

Garcia Pimienta is a former Barca player and Barca Atletic coach. Speaking to the local press today, he insists it's time for Sevilla to win at the Blaugrana.

His progress at Sevilla:

"This is football and results are what count. That's how it is. If the players give you confidence, that they accept what we propose to them, it makes me feel calm. We went through that process of doubts because of the results, and I left out the game in Vitoria because we didn't compete, but the team had done quite a few things well.

"Afterwards it was much better because the results were good, but the fact that the players believe in the project is what tells me to be calm or do something different. There's still the whole of LaLiga to go and we have to keep improving."

Victory in the derby:

"If we look at the last three games we have very positive results, but we had not achieved it before. We were not so bad then nor are we so good now. We are capable of competing with anyone, that is the reality, and on many occasions we are closer to winning than not doing so. We will have to show who we are. The victory in the derby makes us believe that at that level we can compete with anyone and that is what we have to demand of ourselves. We want to take a step forward, we have not achieved victory away from home and that is another objective."

Barcelona and ball control:

"They are currently the best team because that's what the table says. They are the leaders because they have done things better than the rest. We have a way of playing, we are stronger with the ball but we are facing the team that has the ball more, that has been playing in a certain way for many years and it is going to be difficult.

"We have to be very focused when Barcelona have it, which will happen at many times, and be solid and defensive as we have done in other games, but not give up on what we want when we have the ball. Let them have an uncomfortable game when they have the ball, let them suffer when we have it and let what we want happen. We have arguments for that to happen."

21 years without winning in La Liga at Barcelona:

"You're not encouraging me with those figures (laughs) . Statistics are there to be broken. It's time for Sevilla to win at Barça's ground. We'll try by all means so that Sevilla can get the three points."

The situation experienced by Kelechi Iheanacho with Nigeria:

"Very unpleasant. Professional players having to spend so much time in an airport is something that cannot happen. The federations have to be aware of these situations. Spending a day almost without food and without sleep is not acceptable. Luckily they have arrived in perfect condition."

His games with Las Palmas against Barcelona:

"They have so accepted their way of playing that even a German coach came and they continue to do just as well. Last season we were close to achieving something positive in both games but I would differentiate the two games. In Las Palmas we had the second goal and in the end a penalty in the 90th minute, in a dubious play that the referee awarded, and we lost 1-2. In Barcelona it was different because we were left with one less player, we played a tough game and unfortunately they scored the 1-0, but we stayed in it until the end. We had to compete hard and be daring and brave with the ball."

Peque is having a good time:

"I told him off for scoring for the national team before scoring for Sevilla because the goal he scored against us was an own goal for the Valladolid player. He is one of the few I knew before arriving here, I know what he can do, he is committed. He has a lot of room for improvement, just like everyone else, and we have to keep pushing ourselves."

Barcelona's high pressure:

"I expect a game where Barcelona will want the ball and will want to attack us, for what they want to happen. They try to press very high, with a very high defensive line, with spaces behind them that look like candy and that make you fall into an offside position, like the day against Villarreal when they had two or three chances disallowed. We have to be very cautious, keep the ball, not rush from that high line but also take advantage of it."

Special match:

"I've been there for 28 years, eleven as a player and 17 as a coach. That club has been my home. Last year was the first time I faced Barcelona's first team and it was special. Now it's the third time and it should be different, but it's always special. There are players I coached in the lower categories and I even keep in touch with some, but when the match starts, everyone will fight for their interests and Barcelona will come out on top. If we play to our strengths we'll have our chances."