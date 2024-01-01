Valencia captain Gaya spies comeback after five months out

Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya is ready for a playing return after five months out.

Gaya is now building up match fitness after recovering from a serious thigh injury.

He told the club's website: "It’s been tough months of hard work. Injuries are part of football, but fortunately, I hadn't experienced being sidelined for so long. Being out for such a long time gives you a different perspective; you appreciate everything much more.

"Coming in, wanting to be there, but not being able to, is very frustrating for a player. I didn’t let it consume me; I focused on taking things day by day. Every little step I took was always a solid one, and that’s been very important to me, closing stages of the recovery. I’m proud of that and I’m ready for whatever comes next."

Gaya continued: "Being able to rejoin the team and seeing that I was feeling good also gave me confidence. The last step was for Lempainen to check on me, as he was the one who performed my surgery. It was important for him to assess my strength and endurance levels. Everything went well, and that gives me peace of mind."

He added, "My return will be gradual. I haven’t been able to play since March. I want to take it step by step, just like I’ve done until now, with solid progress. These months on my own have been challenging, but I’ve faced them the best way possible so that when I return, I’ll be in the best condition. I want to come back well, confidently, and gradually."