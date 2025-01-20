Las Palmas coach Martinez: Real Madrid's finishing so precise for their win

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez concedes Real Madrid were simply too good for Sunday's defeat.

Real Madrid were comfortable 4-1 winners on the evening, with Kylian Mbappe (2), Brahim Diaz and Rodrigo Goes scoring for the hosts after Fabio Silva had given Las Palmas the lead in the first minute.

Afterwards, Martinez acknowledged Real's class was too much for his players.

Good start to the match:

"I think the team started the match very well, we started with personality and good play, taking the match where we wanted. After 2-1 they were superior, a whirlwind. What makes me happy is that in the first half hour the match was where we wanted it to be. It makes me angry that we could have sustained it a little longer because the goals come so often, but it is very complicated."

The initial plan:

"When you lose you are hurt and you can never be satisfied, but the first half hour was what we were looking for. We also wanted to free up Javi Muñoz and Kirian from then on, so that they wouldn't have to put in so much effort in defensive situations. I think Mika's passing and passing forwards gave us a lot."

It's time to get back on our feet:

"You have to deal with frustration in football. I hope that today's game doesn't hurt us beyond tonight, because on Friday we're competing again. What we want is to get points and win and, obviously, now we have to recover mentally, get the injured players back and think about Friday's game."

Positive aspects:

"The team had personality with the ball at times, but it would not be fair to talk about a series of characteristics that the team does not have by nature, neither when winning nor when losing. It is very difficult to hold your own when the opponent is so precise."

Madrid punishes mistakes:

"If Mbappé is good when he's not doing well, imagine when he is. We see this match as a test for us. We didn't play the game we wanted, because if you make a mistake on this pitch, you're penalised by everything."