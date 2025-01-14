Laporta delivers defiant presser over registration controversy: Destabilisers outside and INSIDE Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave a defiant media conference today over the club's registration controversy.

With many LaLiga rivals furious that Laporta and Barca have had their appeal succeed in having Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered for the short-term.

Speaking today to the local press, Laporta declared: "We know what Barça represents. Nothing that has happened in recent weeks has surprised us. If you look back at history, you expect these reactions. When you emerge, various actors, with their corresponding media support, impose an ignominious narrative, which is repeated. We all know each other by now.

"But they have not gotten away with it. They have not gotten away with it because we have done our job. They wanted to liquidate us, but we never gave up. We achieved what we wanted: the registration of Olmo and Víctor and to return to 1:1. The members knew that it was an attack on the crest.

"In no case when I went up to the stage, I did not insult anyone, I did not grab anyone by the neck, I did not insult anyone...

"I have normalised criticism and suffering actions that go beyond all ethical codes. I am used to suffering these situations, but I do not accept that the supervision of my position is accompanied by lies. I cannot allow criticism of the president to be used to attack the club or destabilise the team. I will not accept it."

He also stated: "We have emerged stronger from these weeks, with renewed energy. They will not destabilise us at a crucial moment in history and with a team that will bring much joy to Barcelona fans and that already makes them dream.

"The destabilisers from outside and inside will have to work hard to bring us down. They will have to work much harder if they want to destabilise a club with more than 100 years of history."

On those connected to Barca who have called for his resignation, Laporta was defiant.

"They had a golden opportunity to show that they love Barça and they didn't take advantage of it. They stood by hostile media. We're on the right track, 1:1, a new stadium, a competitive team... now they're coming out like mushrooms. I don't know where they were in the difficult moments. They stood by the organisations that wanted to destabilise us. I respect them, but does anyone believe that the president of Barça will resign because of a decision by LaLiga or the RFEF? We'll sell our skin dearly.

"I'm disappointed with how the people who want to rule Barça have acted. They weren't on the side of Barça, they destabilised the club. I value the strength of the players, of Hansi Flick... in these moments of maximum suffering. We put up with everything and they won't knock us down easily. The suffering of the two players, the team, the coach and the club... wasn't right... They could have stood by the club and helped. But most of the culés understood it.

"They have destabilised us in the run-up to the Super Cup, which is being played in a place that has more international repercussions. It has given us a very good image. It seemed like they wanted us to fail. Poor Barça if it is in the hands of those in the opposition, I hope it never falls into their hands. They have prioritised their interests rather than those of Barça. I have noted some facts."