Barcelona midfielder Pedri happy Olmo available for Supercopa final

Barcelona midfielder Pedri says the players are happy Pau Victor and Dani Olmo are now available.

With their short-term registration settled, both players are available for tonight's Supercopa final against Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedri said, "They were in a difficult position. I have tried to console Dani Olmo because making a trip to Saudi Arabia without knowing if you are going to be able to play is complicated.

"Everyone has their opinion and I don't have to tell them anything."

Pedri, whose contract expires in 2026, also did not want to talk about his renewal.

"What my agents and the club tell me is that everything is going well. I am more focused on winning the final tomorrow than on renewing with Barça, but I want people to be calm," he added.