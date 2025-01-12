De Boer slams Barcelona: It's ridiculous and heartbreaking

Former Barcelona star Ronald de Boer has slammed the management of the club.

De Boer was left unimpressed by Barca securing the short-term registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor after multiple appeals. The Dutchman says the club is fortunate to still be afloat.

He said on Ziggo Sports: "On the one hand, it is heartbreaking that this can happen again, and that other clubs that really try to do their best and act fairly, as we have agreed, are affected. Barcelona, ​​again, seem to get away with it, but in reality it is crazy that this can happen, because if it were a normal company or something like that, it would have been declared bankrupt or disappeared a long time ago."

Regarding the impact on the club's image, the Dutch footballer said: "It's also ridiculous. It's becoming a real soap opera. Look, Barcelona will take advantage of anything to make sure they can count on Olmo. Victor too, but especially Olmo, because he's a very important player. I think Laporta is now under more pressure than ever, considering the absurdity of this situation. I don't know how all this will end, but it's deeply regrettable that a club as beautiful as Barcelona has to resort to these antics again and again."

De Boer also commented on the fact that Barça now display advertising on their shirts .

“Now they sell everything they can. It probably got too much to their heads. They wanted to keep competing with Real Madrid. And it was a constant desire for success. Then a new stadium, and this, and that, and it seemed like everything was possible. And they thought they could do it too. There was a period, of course, with Messi, Iniesta, Xavi and all those, where the sky was the limit. But it’s not like that anymore. When you hear now that the new stadium has already been delayed, that they wanted it for November, but it won’t be ready yet, it seems like there’s no end in sight to all these problems.”