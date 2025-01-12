Tribal Football
Barcelona president Laporta: Supercopa surrounded by avoidable controversy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is happy they're in the Supercopa final tonight against Real Madrid.

Laporta, speaking at the pre-final dinner in Jeddah, admits he's pleased Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are available after Barca won their registration battle.

He said, “For Barcelona it is a pride to be in the Supercopa final . We have the most with fourteen titles. Madrid and Barcelona make these finals exciting, enjoyed all over the world. It is an honour and a pride to face Real Madrid in a football match.

"We have the most fans worldwide. They say more, we said the same. We are going to attend the greatest show in the world, for sure."

Laporta also stated: “This Supercopa has been surrounded by controversy that could have been avoided if things had been done differently. The fact is that it has now been  resolved and they will be able to play. From Barça's point of view we are satisfied."

