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Laporta: Atletico Madrid 'unjustified' in their approach to Julian Alvarez exit

Argentina and Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.
Argentina and Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has fired a fresh shot at Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez shocked Los Rojiblancos during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after declaring his intention to leave the club to join LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

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Atleti consistently maintained their position over not wanting selling Alvarez to the defending Spanish champions after a furious war of words between the two clubs and he remains in place in the Spanish capital.

After telling Barca there was a '0% chance' of signing the Argentinian, Arsenal were linked with an offer, but no formal bid emerged as Alvarez was unconvinced over a return to the Premier League.

Laporta previously stated Barcelona's offer would remain on the table until transfer deadline day on September 1st - despite it not meeting Atleti's expectations - and he claims their leadership was in the wrong.

"Atletico have shown their true colours. They acted as though they were the offended party - they had no way of justifying their attitude. We did what's normally done - as there were talks between the clubs and I personally spoke to Gil Marín.

“He told me Julian wasn’t coming because they didn’t have an alternative, then Atletico reacted inappropriately. I don't know what caused it. I can imagine why, but I have no proof.

“We heard reports they would sell to anyone in the world except Barca. They were ready to sell Julian to any club in the world, but not to us.

“It’s already the past, we’re now very happy with our squad."

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Julian AlvarezAtl. MadridBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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