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Julian Alvarez plans agent change after failed summer exit

Argentina star Julian Alvarez.
Argentina star Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is considering a change of representatives after failing to secure a summer move away from the club.

Alvarez shocked Los Rojiblancos during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after declaring his intention to leave Madrid to join LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

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Atleti consistently maintained their position over not wanting selling Alvarez to the defending Spanish champions after a furious war of words between the two clubs and he remains in place in the Spanish capital.

After telling Barca there was a '0% chance' of signing the Argentinian, Arsenal were linked with an offer, but no formal bid emerged as Alvarez was unconvinced over a return to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old still wants to move on and believes a new agent can help him do that in 2027 - as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Alvarez has been represented by Fernando Hidalgo throughout his entire career, but he's rumoured to be in talks with The Elegant Game - an agency run by former player Javier Pastore - which also represents Enzo Fernandez.

Atleti officials criticised Hidalgo for his conduct during the transfer saga, and with Alvarez also unhappy with the end result, a change in direction could be incoming.

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Julian AlvarezAtl. MadridBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

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