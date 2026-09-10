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Deco: Barcelona did not pressure Julian Alvarez over Atletico Madrid exit

Argentina international Julian Alvarez.
Argentina international Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Barcelona sporting director Deco has offered a bold insight into the club's failed summer transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez shocked Los Rojiblancos during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after declaring his intention to leave Madrid to join Barcelona.

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Atleti consistently maintained their position over not selling Alvarez to the defending LaLiga champions following a furious war of words between the two clubs and he remains in place in the Spanish capital.

After telling Barca there was a '0% chance' of signing the Argentinian, Arsenal were linked with an offer, but no formal bid emerged as Alvarez was unconvinced over a return to the Premier League.

Barcelona remained open to a change of heart in Madrid and Deco denied suggestions the player was pressured into making an exit request.

"Barca didn't pressurise Julian Alvarez to come out and publicly express his wish to leave Atletico Madrid. It was his own decision.

"We made an offer to pay €100M over three seasons. There are clubs who pay in five instalments.

“I have no problem with Mateu Alemany; I haven’t done anything to him."

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Julian AlvarezBarcelonaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball transfers

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