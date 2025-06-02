Fresh from winning a second consecutive SPORTY LALIGA MVP for the best African player in LALIGA EA SPORTS in 2024/25, the recognition keeps coming for Athletic Club’s Iñaki Williams. Following Los Leones’ final match of the season, the Ghanaian international took the captain’s armband from the retiring Oscar de Marcos, representing a passing of the torch to make him the club’s new permanent captain.

One of Athletic Club’s most long-standing and experienced players, having made his first team debut back in 2014, Williams has already captained on occasion, but now takes on the role full time. “The armband is in good hands,” said de Marcos during his emotional goodbye at San Mamés.

Throughout the rich history of LALIGA EA SPORTS, the Spanish football league renowned for its flair, skill, and passion, African players have increasingly become pivotal figures, both on and off the field.

Among the notable roles they've assumed is that of captaincy, a position of leadership and responsibility that speaks volumes about their talent, character, and influence within their respective clubs. Let's delve into the stories of African footballers who have captained teams in LALIGA leaving an indelible mark on Spanish football.

Iñaki Williams (Ghana) - Athletic Club

Iñaki Williams stands out as a trailblazer in the storied history of Athletic Club, breaking barriers and setting records with his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication. Since his debut in 2014, Williams has become a symbol of resilience and excellence, both on and off the pitch. He has taken on the permanent Athletic Club captaincy this summer and will be the iconic club’s first-ever black captain.

One of the 30-year-old’s most notable attributes is his longevity, showcased by his record-breaking streak of 251 consecutive LALIGA appearances from 2016 to 2023, a feat that solidified his status as a mainstay in Athletic Club's lineup.

With over almost 500 appearances and over 100 goals for the Basque club – as well as 22 caps for Ghana – Williams has consistently delivered standout performances, helping the club clinch the Spanish Super Cup in 2020/21, the 2024 Copa del Rey and back-to-back SPORTY LALIGA MVP awards in 2024 and 2025. A LALIGA icon if there ever was one.

Djene Dakonam, a formidable force in LALIGA EA Sports, is the other active captain of African descent in LALIGA today, leading Getafe CF from the heart of defence. Hailing from Togo, Djene's football journey commenced in Cameroon with Coton Sport before his raw talent caught the eye of scouts while on trial at LALIGA HYPERMOTION outfit AD Alcorcon.

Upon his arrival at Getafe CF in 2017, he swiftly established himself as a defensive stalwart, with his commanding presence and tactical astuteness endearing him to fans and teammates alike. Now 33, Djene has become an indispensable asset for the Azulones, amassing almost 300 appearances for the club. Remarkably, he is the club’s all-time appearance leader in LALIGA history.

Mainly a centre-back, he can also play as a right-back and defensive midfielder and it’s this versatility that has also made him an invaluable performer for the Togo national team. Since making his international football debut against Gabon in 2012, Djene has since amassed 84 caps for The Sparrowhawks, captaining them for the last few seasons.

Thomas N'Kono - a true world great LaLiga

In the history of African players in LALIGA EA SPORTS, few goalkeepers have left a legacy as enduring as Thomas N'Kono. Renowned for his exceptional shot-stopping ability and leadership qualities, N'Kono's impact on Spanish football is immeasurable.

N'Kono's tenure at RCD Espanyol from 1982 to 1990 saw him emerge as one of the league's most revered goalkeepers. With 242 appearances for the club, the Dizangué native became a stalwart between the posts, earning plaudits for his acrobatic saves and commanding presence.

One of the defining moments of N'Kono's career came in 1988 when the Catalans reached the UEFA Cup final, narrowly missing out on the title.

Furthermore, besides his eight-year tenure as RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper, he has dedicated nearly two decades to coaching goalkeeping at the club, imparting his expertise to countless individuals. Despite nearly forty years since his arrival in Spain, N'Kono continues to stand as one of LALIGA’s finest global representatives.

As a beacon of African football excellence, Samuel Eto'o's illustrious career in LALIGA stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and leadership. Originally signed by Real Madrid in 1997 aged just 16 before loan spells at CD Leganés and RCD Espanyol, Eto'o's journey in the Spanish league really got going with RCD Mallorca in 2000, where he quickly etched his name into the club's history books. Over four memorable seasons, Eto'o dazzled fans with his remarkable skill and clinical finishing, amassing 160 appearances and an impressive tally of 70 goals.

Eto'o's crowning moment with RCD Mallorca came in 2003 when he led the club to its maiden Copa del Rey triumph, showcasing his ability to inspire his teammates to glory. However, it was his move to FC Barcelona in 2004 that truly elevated Eto'o to legendary status in LALIGA. Donning the iconic Blaugrana colors, Eto'o became synonymous with success, spearheading FC Barcelona's dominance both domestically and on the European stage.

During his five-year tenure at FC Barcelona, Eto'o's impact was monumental, as he notched 199 appearances and an astonishing 130 goals. His leadership played a pivotal role in FC Barcelona's triumphs, including three LALIGA EA SPORTS titles in 2005, 2006, and 2009, as well as two UEFA Champions League crowns in 2006 and 2009. Eto'o's influence extended beyond club football, as he showcased his talents on the international stage, earning 118 caps for Cameroon and securing prestigious titles such as the AFCON championship in 2000 and 2002, along with Olympic gold in 2000.

With his unwavering determination, exceptional skill, and unparalleled leadership qualities, Samuel Eto'o remains a true icon of African football and a legend of LALIGA.

Carlos Kameni (Cameroon) – RCD Espanyol

Carlos Kameni's journey in LALIGA is a testament to his resilience, consistency, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Over the course of his career, Kameni has left an indelible mark on Spanish football, showcasing his exceptional goalkeeping abilities and leadership qualities.

Kameni's time at RCD Espanyol from 2004 to 2012 saw him emerge as one of the league's most reliable shot-stoppers. During his tenure, Kameni made 228 appearances for Los Pericos and eventually earned the honor of captaincy, leading the team with distinction. One of the defining moments of Kameni's captaincy came in May 2011 when he donned the armband for the first time against fierce cross-city rivals FC Barcelona, a testament to his leadership on and off the pitch.

Following his successful spell at RCD Espanyol, Kameni continued to showcase his talent and leadership at Malaga CF from 2012 to 2017. During his time at Malaga CF, Kameni made 121 appearances and once again assumed the role of captain, guiding the team through both triumphs and challenges.

Notably, Kameni holds the distinction of being the African-born player with the most appearances in LALIGA history (334), second only to Iñaki Williams among all Africans, a testament to his longevity and enduring impact on the league.

Noureddine Naybet (Morocco) - RC Deportivo

During his time at RC Deportivo, Naybet's leadership was instrumental in guiding the team to unprecedented success. He led Dépor’s rear-guard for eight seasons thanks to his consistency, ball control and determination in the air.

His greatest success came in the year 2000, when he won LALIGA EA SPORTS, a championship to which he would add the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup two years later.

Naybet's influence extended far beyond the domestic realm. With 115 caps for the Moroccan national team, Naybet showcased his leadership qualities on the international stage, playing a key role in Morocco's journey to the AFCON final in 2004.

Seydou Keita thrived under Pep Guardiola LaLiga

Seydou Keita (Mali) - FC Barcelona

Seydou Keita, the Malian midfielder, embodied resilience and versatility during his tenure at FC Barcelona. Signed in 2008 by then-manager Pep Guardiola, Keita quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Blaugrana midfield engine.

His versatility and tactical acumen were so remarkable that despite Guardiola's initial plan to deploy him as a left-winger, he seamlessly transitioned into central and even defensive midfield roles. Keita became an indispensable asset for the all-conquering Barcelona, stepping in admirably for his illustrious teammates while seamlessly adapting to various starting positions as the need arose.

Throughout his four-year tenure at the club, Keita played a pivotal role in securing three LALIGA EA SPORTS titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and numerous domestic and continental honors, underscoring his invaluable contributions to FC Barcelona's unprecedented success.

Seydou Keita proved to be just as vital for Mali as he was for FC Barcelona. Excelling as a midfielder, he provided a solid foundation for his side, notably helping them secure third place in consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2012 and 2013. By 2015, Keita reached a significant milestone, becoming a centurion for his nation, and remarkably, even from his deeper position on the field, he managed the most goal contributions in his nation’s history, tallying 25 assists.

Frédéric Kanouté, another Malian stalwart, etched his name in Sevilla FC’s history books during his spell at the club from 2005 to 2012. Known for his elegance on the ball and lethal finishing, Kanouté was not just a prolific goal scorer but also a revered figure in the dressing room and became a modern Sevilla FC legend.

He scored 136 goals in 290 appearances over seven years for the Andalusian outfit, including 30 in 48 in an extremely successful 2006/07 season for both the player and the club. Sevilla FC won the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup that season and Kanoute scored in the final of each.

In the absence of regular captain Javi Navarro, Kanouté donned the captain's armband on several occasions. The Lyon-born striker played 11 times for France at youth level but switched international allegiance in 2004, wowing Malian fans during his short international stint. He scored 23 goals in 38 appearances — maintaining a record of one every other game — and almost captained the Malian Eagles to the final of the 2004 AFCON.

Geoffrey Kondogbia wearing the Valencia armband LaLiga

On 21 August 2017, Valencia CF announced that they reached an agreement with Internazionale for the loan of the towering central midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, with an option to make the deal permanent. Kondogbia who had previous LALIGA experience with Sevilla FC, went on to make over 80 appearances for Valencia CF, captaining them on a number of occasions before departing to Atletico de Madrid in 2020.

Having transferred to Atleti as an emergency signing to replace Ghanaian Thomas Partey, Kondogbia added versatility to his traits by playing in various positions under Diego Simeone for the Rojiblancos.

Eligible to represent the African nation through his parents, he was included in Les Fauves’ squad initially for the August 2018 international window but made his debut two months later in October.

Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) - CD Leganes

After spending six years with Chelsea, Kenneth Omeruo made his initial move to CD Leganes in 2018 on a temporary basis. The Nigerian international made a strong impression, leading to the loan being converted into a permanent transfer for the following season.

Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Omeruo opted to remain with Los Pepineros (‘Cucumber Growers') and was named captain in 2022, playing a significant role in their near-successful bid for an immediate return to LALIGA EA SPORTS.

The contributions of African players as captains in LALIGA underscore their immense talent, leadership qualities, and impact on Spanish football. As LALIGA EA SPORTS continues to evolve, the presence of influential African players serves as an inspiration to their adoring fans back.