LaLiga promotion playoffs: Mirandes hold advantage against Oviedo

CD Mirandés came out victorious from the first leg of their LALIGA HYPERMOTION promotion playoff final against Real Oviedo on Sunday.

A packed Estadio Municipal de Anduva saw Alessio Lisci’s side extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches by beating the Asturians 1-0. This was the first defeat suffered by Real Oviedo since Veljko Paunović took charge of the team following a four-game winless slide back in March.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Serbian tactician inspired his team to a 12-game undefeated run, which came to an end in Miranda de Ebro, where CD Mirandés took an important step towards what could be their first ever LALIGA EA SPORTS appearance.

Mirandes celebrate LaLiga

The perfect start for the home side

The hosts hit the ground running and opened the scoring just three minutes into the first half through Alberto Reina, who headed home a cross from Iker Benito. This was the eighth time that CD Mirandés have taken the lead in their last nine games, seven of which have ended in a victory for Los Rojillos.

Real Oviedo fought back despite the early shock and grew into the game, but they struggled to break down CD Mirandés’ five-man back line before the break.

The visitors had most of the ball in the opening stages of the second half, but Lisci’s side bounced back with a strong 10-minute stretch where they unsuccessfully pushed to double their lead.

Fernandez saves Colombatto's penalty LaLiga

Raúl Fernández comes up huge

Real Oviedo regained control in their bid to find an equaliser in the closing stages of the encounter. They pinned CD Mirandés back to their box and unleashed waves of attacks, ramping up the pressure on the hosts. Then, with seven minutes to go, Hugo Rincón committed a penalty on Haissem Hassan, with Santiago Colombatto stepping up to take the kick. Yet, the opposition goalkeeper, Raúl Fernández, pulled off a huge save to deny the Real Oviedo midfielder.

“I was confident, because I have a coaching staff behind me with whom we analyse the penalty takers a lot,” Fernández explained after the game. “The fans behind me also helped me to destabilise the striker. It was a difficult penalty to take and, fortunately, it was saved. The team played a brutal match, we fought hard.”

This was the first clean sheet kept by a goalkeeper so far in the promotion playoffs. It’s fitting that it was Fernández, given that no other shot-stopper had managed to secure more clean sheets in the regular season than his 16.

Coach Lisci also praised his player for the big penalty save that allowed CD Mirandés to clinch the victory. “There is a lot of work behind this penalty save,” Lisci stressed. “(Fernández) is a great goalkeeper, he has given us many points throughout this year and today he has allowed us to be ahead in the tie.”

After referee Iosu Galech Apezteguía blew the final whistle, fans erupted in the stands, with CD Mirandés players returning the warm applause. Stealing the limelight was a jubilant Fernández, who received a standing ovation as fans chanted the name of the man who’d sealed the win.

However, nothing has been decided yet, as Real Oviedo are set to host CD Mirandés in the return leg on Saturday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. Reina’s goal and Fernández’s save have given their team an edge, but the Asturian side are confident that they can turn the tie around.