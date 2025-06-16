Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo sign permanently Ilaix from RB Leipzig

Celta Vigo have signed permanently Iliax Moriba from RB Leipzig.

The midfielder had spent last season on-loan with Celta, which have now decided to sign him permanently from RBL for a fee of €6m.

Celta announced today: "RC Celta has exercised the purchase option agreed upon last summer with RB Leipzig and has completed its second signing for next season, midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

"Both the club and the player himself made a great effort to ensure his continued presence with the team until 2029."

Ilaix, 22, began his career with Barcelona and along with RBL, he has also played for Valencia and Getafe.

 

