LaLiga president Tebas warns Barcelona Olmo, Victor row not over

LaLiga president Javier Tebas admits he remains against the registration of Barcelona pair Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Both LaLiga and the RFEF rejected Barca's attempts to register the pair for the second-half of the season due to the Blaugrana's financial situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Olmo and Victor have now been cleared to play for Barca after an appeal made to the Sports court.

Tebas, at a Madrid media event, said: "We are against their registration and we are investing the resources that correspond to us in the relevant organisations, asking that they not be registered, logically.

"They (clubs in opposition) are right. If we as a League collect the corresponding resources it is because we believe that an adequate and legal decision has not been taken.

"In the field of sports law when a player has a license, and at this moment Dani Olmo has a license to play, there is no room to contest a match, even if they could then give us reason."

Tebas was also asked about staging the El Clasico abroad if the Nou Camp isn't ready.

He continued: "They haven't told us anything and I know as well as you, what I've been able to read and nothing more. There is also talk of hypotheses outside Spain and these things. We don't know anything.

"In fact, if there is a problem that has occurred other times due to force majeure in other stadiums due to the work, the teams have always played outside their stadium. The Blaugrana should still have the authorization of the other club, which is Real Madrid, and the matter will be studied."