LaLiga president Tebas scoffs at Real Madrid exit claims

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has scoffed at claims of Real Madrid leaving the competition.

There's been claims of Real exploring leaving the LaLiga over the state of the competition's refereeing.

But Tebas insists: “It’s a hoax – it is impossible, and they know it themselves. There is a Sports Law that says that clubs in Spain have to play in the national competitions on a mandatory basis. It is counted to reaffirm the strategy they are following, so which league are they going to go to?

“The refereeing system can be improved, but it is not adulterated. When the Negreira issue came up, a meeting was held with the clubs and it was considered to change the system so that it would not depend on an organisation, a meeting that Real Madrid did not attend.

"Here is a story to destroy the National League. If all the clubs had television, this would be hell.”

