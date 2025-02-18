Man City players convinced of winning at Real Madrid - Bernardo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says the players still believe they can win at Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

City go to Real needing to overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit to reach the Champions League round of 16.

Bernardo said at his media conference on Tuesday evening: “My memories of playing against them are mixed - a mix of emotions.

“We played four times - eight, nine now. We knocked them out of the Champions League twice, they knocked us out twice and now it’s the fifth time we go against each other again.

“When you get knocked out twice it is not nice. Especially the way it happened. I remember the first time they knocked us out it was in the last minutes and then last time we lost on penalties.

“But also good memories and we’re looking forward to a good game tomorrow.”

He added, “I don’t think my team-mates need a lot of motivation to play this competition and this opposition.

“It will be a special game. What this would mean after so many bad results, to stay in this competition knowing we will not win the other most important competition the Premier League, it is always a big motivation for us.

“Still we believe it is possible. We are playing a very good team - a team with so many special moments in this competition.”

