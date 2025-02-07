LaLiga president Tebas: Real Madrid have lost their minds!

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has blasted Real Madrid after they snubbed a referees' summit on Thursday.

Real were absent as clubs met with the referees' association in a meeting organised by the RFEF. Real's decision came just days after their sent a public letter to the RFEF complaining about the state of refereeing after their defeat to Espanyol on the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tebas said: “Madrid wants to harm the competition. It has constructed a narrative in which the cherry on top was the article they published the other day. It is a narrative of victimhood which is not true, which makes a bad analysis of the Negreira case, a matter which is being investigated.

"They have constructed a story of victimhood, exaggerated and out of place. The objective, in my opinion, is to harm the competition… in the note it was clear that there was no adulterated competition. They have lost their minds.

“We are certainly going to file a complaint, just as we have filed a complaint against Real Madrid Television. We will see who is being sued, whether it is the club, the person who signed the letter or the board of directors.

"We are analysing the matter at a legal level, but, obviously, this type of report cannot be allowed because there are falsehoods in the report itself or half-truths that are trying to influence certain matters that cannot be.”