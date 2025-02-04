Ancelotti defends Real Madrid letter stunner: If everyone complains, it means no one is happy

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended the club this morning after their furious letter to the RFEF on Monday.

Real complained after defeat at Espanyol to the RFEF in a lengthy public statement, criticising the state of refereeing in Spain and also incidents during the weekend 1-0 defeat.

This morning, Ancelotti defended the letter in his preview for their Copa del Rey tie at Leganes tomorrow night.

What game are you expecting?

We have to prepare well and get to the next step in this competition. In other years the Cup has given us a lot of joy.

After Madrid's letter, do you trust the Spanish refereeing system?

Something inexplicable has happened, speaking of the integrity of footballers, and what Madrid is asking for is an explanation. And I think that is correct. Because nothing has been done to protect the integrity of the footballer.

That letter talks about “double standards”...

I refer to what I have said. We are talking about the integrity of a footballer and we are only asking for an explanation on this. Nothing more.

Alaba has been injured, the club has not brought in any signings... Why?

Unfortunately we have lost two important players. Alaba was ready to play. He was going to play tomorrow because he had good feelings. We had not anticipated what happened, like what happened to Rüdiger. These are emergency moments. We have to hold on with what we have. We have Jacobo Ramón, who has been injured for a long time and can contribute.

What explanation would reassure the club?

What they have thought is that it is a good time to change something. When there is a problem, something has to change.

Are you considering putting Valverde in as a centre-back?

No, maybe as a full-back, but not as a centre-back. Jacobo, Asencio and Tchouameni can play.

What do you see in Tchouameni that makes you choose him as a centre-back?

Defensively, he is very good in the head, he positions himself well and has tactical knowledge. He is not that used to this position, but his knowledge as a pivot helps him. Sometimes he has been good, other times he has had problems. But I only remember one clear and serious error where we conceded a goal.

Manchester City have made a lot of signings in the winter...

I have to think about the game against City with these players they have signed. I don't want to comment on that. They are always competitive. But we have other things to think about at the moment.

You have coached in the five major leagues. How do you classify these leagues from a refereeing perspective?

It's very complicated. They have less pressure in England. That's why they perform better.

Have you experienced a lack of impartiality from referees? Not against Espanyol, but in your career.

This is about a situation that has happened. If there are no explanations, it means there is a problem, and if there is a problem, someone has to fix it.

How did you prepare for the match against Leganés?

The absence of Rüdiger is a burden, not just on set pieces. Leganés is a team that defends very well. They have had great results against Barça and Atlético. This morning we trained on set pieces in this sense.

Do you think measures would have been taken in Italy?

It's different in every country. It's an opportunity for Spanish football after what happened against Espanyol. It could be an opportunity to change something.

Would you have won more with better refereeing in his career?

I fully agree with the statement. Everyone complains. And if everyone complains, it means that no one is happy.