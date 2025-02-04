Espanyol chief Mao on Real Madrid letter: I'm more worried about abuse aimed at Romero

Espanyol chief exec Mao Ye Wu has hit out at Real Madrid after their stunning letter to the RFEF on Monday.

Real complained after defeat at Espanyol to the RFEF in a lengthy public statement, criticising the state of refereeing in Spain and also incidents during the weekend 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Among the complaints was the decision not to send off Carlos Romero for an apparent foul on Kylian Mbappe before he scored Espanyol's winner.

Mao said today: “I have not read the letter. I am concerned about Espanyol, the competition and the season.

"I would be concerned about the threats that our player, Carlos Romero, is receiving."

Mao also said: “We will provide the player with all the defence, all the coverage, from the security and communication department."

Asked about the specific action on Mbappé, he insisted: “I am not going to evaluate a specific play , this is football.”