Barcelona hero Pique brands Real Madrid letter "a smokescreen"

Barcelona hero Gerard Pique has scoffed at Real Madrid and their public letter complaining about the state of local refereeing.

Real Madrid published their letter sent to the RFEF complaining after their defeat at Espanyol on the weekend.

Pique, speaking at a sponsor's function, said: "The statement is a smokescreen in full swing because they have been doing it for 120 years and when they lose you have to talk about something else, because it is what they want.

"The referee conversation will always exist.

"And this is something from Madrid they have always done, to turn on the ‘machinery ’ when things are not going well and we are used to it..."