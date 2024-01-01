LaLiga president Tebas praises Lim's "perfect" Valencia management

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has jumped to the defence of Valencia owner Peter Lim.

While Lim remains unpopular with the Valencia support, Tebas insists the Singaporean has been a good manager of the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tebas said at a sports function yesterday: "For me, we have to understand what is happening at Valencia at an economic and management level. They didn't make it to the Champions League, Covid happened... they have a debt that can be managed.

"Peter Lim knows where he is going and I don't know if he is selling or not and if he knew, he wouldn't say so. Now the stadium is what is important.

"Here we have to differentiate between economic management, which I see as perfect, and sporting management, which I imagine when he won the Cup was said to be perfect as well."