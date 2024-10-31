Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

LaLiga president Tebas launches new Real Madrid blast: Childish, supremacist attitude

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga president Tebas launches new Real Madrid blast: Childish, supremacist attitude
LaLiga president Tebas launches new Real Madrid blast: Childish, supremacist attitudeLaLiga
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has taken fresh aim at Real Madrid over Monday's Ballon d'Or snub.

Real Madrid decided not to attend the gala after learning that Vinicius Junior had been beaten by Manchester City midfielder Rodri to the award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tebas slammed Real in the immediate aftermath and also said on Thursday: "I think that Real Madrid lacked the chivalry that has always been one of its hallmarks and is part of its anthem as well, shaking hands when it loses.

"A lack of chivalry that has been lacking for some time. It didn't surprise me. It was a childish attitude, a hotheadedness, call it what you want. It was already seen in the attitude of Real Madrid TV with the videos.

"We see a supremacist behaviour that everything has to revolve around them."

On the strength of the LaLiga, Tebas declared: "Ronaldo and Messi left, nothing happened. We continued selling our television rights, we even sold more. It is true that the players help, but they are not essential. The clubs are essential." 

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal Madrid
Related Articles
Benzema insists ex-Real Madrid teammate Vini Jr deserved Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
Vinicius Jr shows appreciation for Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or protest
Domenech: Rodri the right Ballon d'Or choice; Mbappe and Vini Jr can't succeed in same Real Madrid team