Barcelona coach Flick excited ahead of first ElClasico (full Q&A): I love it!

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he has confidence in the match officials ahead of their ElClasico clash at Real Madrid.

Speaking at today's media preview, Flick says he was confident of a good performance from his players, did not complain about having one less day of rest than Real and demonstrated, once again, total respect for the refereeing establishment.

Advertisement Advertisement

The game:

"To be honest, I don't think about it too much. But we're looking forward to playing. It's going to be a great match."

System with advanced line:

"We have our approach. We had it against Bayern and we saw that we had to improve. In every game, you adapt. And now we will adapt to Real Madrid. Like in every game. There are always fast opposing players. Real Madrid too. I trust my team, they are doing great. The team came together against Bayern, we improved the combinations, we did well with the ball and without the ball... We are aware that we have to improve. And we have to adapt to different situations."

Less rest:

"We can't do anything about it. Real Madrid played on Tuesday and we played on Wednesday. Each to their own. The players will cope. They have trained very well."

High defensive line:

"A lot of coaches are paying attention. Our idea is to press as much as possible, with the ball. We have to get closer and closer, we have to be a compact unit and not leave spaces between the lines. What we did in the second half against Bayern was great. We have to balance the loads so that the sessions are not so hard. The players are doing great. The players are adapting. I believe in the team and we have a lot of qualities. That's what we want to see. Everyone is playing and running at their best. They support each other. The team knows what they have to do and that our greatest strength is being united."

Fermin Lopez:

"I haven't decided if he'll start. He was involved in three goals. He puts a lot of pressure on the ball and did what he wanted. He did what we wanted him to do. We're happy with his return. He put in a great performance and that was great."

Chat with Lamine Yamal:

"It's normal that I talk to the players. We have a very good team and exceptional players like Lamine. But there's also Pau Cubarsí... how he plays. What he's done... He's also very good. That's our team and we need everyone to be at their best tomorrow.

"In the game against Bayern, he was supposed to press Davies from the back line. He did what he was told. He's very quick, he uses space perfectly. He's a fantastic player on the ball. You saw that against Bayern. It's an honour to see what he did. But it's also important for him to improve in defence, but he does well."

Pau Cubarsi:

"It's really great to watch him, how he plays... It all depends on him. He's always hungry to improve, to train hard, to raise the bar... he gives everything for the club. He's on an extraordinary path. All the players are on the right path. Our job is to make all the players improve every day."

Real Madrid game:

"They will be ready and so will we."

Video about Real Madrid on the referee:

"I didn't know that, it's not right to do this. Referees have a very hard job. It's not my job, mine is to prepare the players. I have good experience with referees. I have no problem. I told my team to focus on performance and not on the referee. If there is a play, it is checked. We don't focus on the referee's performance.

"I've already talked about the referees. I already played there as a player, and nothing happened with the referees."

Praise:

"It's fine to be praised... but I know what my job is. And my job is the results, if you win, good and if not, not so good. We focus on how we want to play, on putting passion into it... the city... you can feel the connection. I love it. I adore it. Wednesday night was a fantastic atmosphere. That's why we play football, to win. In the Clasico, too. Everyone when they play, they do it for the fans. Playing the Clasico is what everyone wants. This is the Clasico in capital letters. The Germans are not the same."