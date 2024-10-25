Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Arsenal defender set to miss Liverpool clash after scan shows cause for concern
Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision

Ex-Barcelona chief Freixa taunts Real Madrid: We go to Bernabeu sensing your fear

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Barcelona chief Freixa taunts Real Madrid: We go to Bernabeu sensing your fear
Ex-Barcelona chief Freixa taunts Real Madrid: We go to Bernabeu sensing your fearLaLiga
Former Barcelona board member and president candidate Toni Freixa has taunted Real Madrid ahead of Saturday's ElClasico.

Barca go to Real Madrid tomorrow for the first ElClasico of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Freixa said on 'El Partidazo de COPE: "I sense a bit of fear at Real Madrid.

"In Madrid you have suffered a lot with 15 years of Messi and you thought that this was over... And now you are realising that maybe there are 15 more years to come. You are a little confused.

"Life is a game of expectations. And when they had told you during the summer that Barcelona could not even present themselves, that they had no chance, that on top of that Real Madrid were signing Mbappé... We were no longer in the running and now we are having a great time.

"We go to the Bernabéu with a smile and there you can smell fear."

Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Ex-Barcelona striker Aguero: Yamal more talented than Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid v Barcelona: The key duels set to decide first ELCLASICO of season
ELCLASICO: Real Madrid host Barcelona with LaLiga leadership up for grabs