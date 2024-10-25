Ex-Barcelona chief Freixa taunts Real Madrid: We go to Bernabeu sensing your fear

Former Barcelona board member and president candidate Toni Freixa has taunted Real Madrid ahead of Saturday's ElClasico.

Barca go to Real Madrid tomorrow for the first ElClasico of the season.

Freixa said on 'El Partidazo de COPE: "I sense a bit of fear at Real Madrid.

"In Madrid you have suffered a lot with 15 years of Messi and you thought that this was over... And now you are realising that maybe there are 15 more years to come. You are a little confused.

"Life is a game of expectations. And when they had told you during the summer that Barcelona could not even present themselves, that they had no chance, that on top of that Real Madrid were signing Mbappé... We were no longer in the running and now we are having a great time.

"We go to the Bernabéu with a smile and there you can smell fear."