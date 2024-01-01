LaLiga president Tebas: Barcelona in good position to buy this summer

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Barcelona are in a good financial position to work this summer's transfer market.

Tebas expects Barca to move successfully this summer after two years of financial constraints.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “This year, of all the recent years, is the one that is the easiest. Barcelona knows what it has to do to sign players, they know financial fair play,they handle it well.

"They are emerging from their complicated economic situation and we will see if they solve those few issues they have to in order to add the important signings they expect.

“There is an essential fact. Three years ago Barcelona had a first team salary bill of €650m, today it is €450m, €250m less, which is now more acceptable for a team like Barcelona. It is at the levels of Real Madrid in terms of wage bill, but Madrid has had its homework well done for many years and that is why they can sign players.”